The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has assembled a COVID-19 Enforcement Unit.
The unit will be dedicated to enforcing measures put in to effect in the province under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This team will consist of investigators, an analyst, and a supervisor, tasked with following up on information related to those not following orders put in place by the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our @ChiefJoeBoland speaks to the community today after assembling the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit.
— Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) March 31, 2020
These investigations could involve gathering video, interviewing witnesses and compliance check visits.
The RNC ask that any information related to non-compliance of the special measures currently in place be submitted through the online reporting tool provided by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The form can be found here: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/
“If you intend to put the health and safety of our community at risk, we will intervene.”