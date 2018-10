Shortly after midnight on August 28, 2018, a woman is alleged to have stolen a quantity of lottery tickets at an Esso location on Topsail Road. The lottery tickets were later cashed at another business in St. John’s.

The RNC General Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. They are requesting anyone who has information to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).