The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking the public for personal protective equipment to help police officer so stop the spread of COVID-19.

The RNC posted this statement to its Facebook page:

Many front line workers are facing shortages of much needed supplies. If you have any of the following, please consider donating them:

– N95 Masks

– Surgical Masks

– Hand Sanitizer/Wipes

– Surgical Gowns

– Nitrile Gloves

– Eye protection