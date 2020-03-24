The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking the public for personal protective equipment to help police officer so stop the spread of COVID-19.
The RNC posted this statement to its Facebook page:
Many front line workers are facing shortages of much needed supplies. If you have any of the following, please consider donating them:
– N95 Masks
– Surgical Masks
– Hand Sanitizer/Wipes
– Surgical Gowns
– Nitrile Gloves
– Eye protection
We are committed to ensuring the safety of our communities, and we are dedicated to protecting our most vulnerable as we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Our members have families at home, including children and elderly, who are more at risk with COVID-19, yet we are ready to serve our community. Certain supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can help us feel safe while we help you. We are #InThisTogether.
Please stay home if you can, maintain #SocialDistancing and help #FlattenTheCurve.
You can reach our COVID-19 Command Center at 729-8642 or 729-8694.