The RNC are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Trevor Hamlyn. 33-year old Hamlyn was last heard from on Saturday afternoon and was reported missing on Tuesday. He is described as 5’10”, 230 lbs, with a bald head and a goatee. The RNC has concerns for his well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

