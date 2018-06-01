Around 7:40pm on Thursday, RNC responded to St. Clare’s Hospital on a report that a man was breaking into parking meters and stealing the money inside. Officers observed the man getting into a vehicle, which they pulled over. Once the vehicle stopped, the man fled on foot and police found the 33-year old female driver to be operating the vehicle with no insurance and having failed to transfer ownership. She was charged accordingly and the vehicle was impounded. After conducting an investigation, RNC attended the meter thief’s home and charged the 35-year old male with Mischief, Theft, and Breach of Court Orders. He was held to appear in court this morning.

