Police have arrested a man in Corner Brook for weapons offences.

On Monday, the RNC received a report of a weapons offence which occurred over the weekend in the West Street area of Corner Brook. Officers launched an investigation.

A 48-year-old man from Corner Brook was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of court orders, and other firearms related offences. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 637-4100 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.