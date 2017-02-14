Rio Tinto shares up 3.5 per cent

There continues to be good news for Labrador West as iron ore prices continue to skyrocket.

The benchmark price is now back above $90 for the first time in years. According to Metal Bulletin, the price for benchmark fine soared Monday by another six per cent to more than $92 a tonne, leaving it sitting at the highest level since august 2014.

Over the past five sessions, it has seen one gain after another — rallying from the record low of $38 a tonne struck in mid-December 2015. That is an enormous jump of 141 per cent. Whatever the reason behind the rally, it helped to propel mining stocks higher on Monday. Rio Tinto, the owners of the Iron Ore Company of Canada in Labrador, was up 3.5 per cent.