A 29-year-old Rigolet woman died after the snowmobile she was ridng went through sea ice around 6:15 Sunday evening.

Rigolet RCMP received the report about an hour later and started a response, which included Rigolet Ground Search and Rescue and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Local residents and some members of Rigolet Ground Search and Rescue were already in the area. The woman’s body was recovered from the water by a local resident using a boat.

Rigolet RCMP send condolences to the family and thanks those who assisted in the recovery.