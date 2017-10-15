Carbonear residents will gather this afternoon for the unveiling of Quinn’s Place Playground. The official opening will be at 4pm following the ribbon cutting by Jorga Hinks, recipient of Quinn’s Rockstar Award. Andrea Gosse and her family will be in attendance, as well as the children who get to enjoy the new park. Quinn’s mother Andrea says “We have a long way to go in the fight for Justice for Quinn and to promote awareness of domestic violence. Everyone’s voice should be heard and no woman, man or child should be pushed to the side!”

5 year-old Quinn Butt was killed in April of 2016 when her father Trent allegedly murdered his daughter and set fire to the home. Trent survived the blaze and now remains behind bars under charges of arson and first degree murder.

A dedicated group of organizers and committed volunteers came together to build the playground in Quinn’s memory. Everyone is welcome to attend the opening ceremonies today. The playground is located in the newly developed subdivision Woodcrest Estates on Forest Road behind McDonald’s.