Ocean Choice provided an update today on the company’s revised development plans for Long Pond harbour in Conception Bay South.

It has been a controversial development, and now the group says the revised plan incorporates feedback from the public, and the CBS town council.

The biggest change is the proposal to move the cold storage development to the southwest corner of long pond, which is the more industrial side of the harbour.

CBS council says they are supportive of this proposal – but nothing will be finalized until the completion of a land use impact assessment report.