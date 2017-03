Retuers is reporting that the Come by Chance oil refinery could be up for sale.

The news agency reported based on anonymous sources that SilverPeak Financial Partners are quietly trying to unload the refinery.

The New York company bought the 115,000-barrel-a-day refinery from Korea National Oil Corp. of South Korea in 2014. Reuters says a global supply glut has hurt the refinery’s earnings.¬†Workers in Come by Chance have recently protested the layoff of about 100 employees.