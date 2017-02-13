Retrial for man charged with murder postponed one year

Steven Neville has had his retrial for charges of murder and attempted murder postponed to March 2018.

The trial was originally scheduled for March of this year, but Neville had his case pushed back Monday in Supreme Court for reasons protected by publication ban.

Neville is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Doug Flynn and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer in connection with a pair of alleged stabbings in Paradise in 2010.

Neville was convicted of the crimes in 2013, but in 2015 the convictions were overturned for errors in instructions to the jury.

The retrial is scheduled to take 10 weeks.