Newfoundland and Labrador will ban retail plastic shopping bags effective July 1, 2020, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

The government released new regulations that state retailers shall not sell or give “plastic retail bags” to people. But they also list a number of exemptions for packaging and household use.

The restriction does not apply to:

(a) package fruit, vegetables, candy, grains, nuts and other loose bulk food items;

(b) package meat, poultry or fish, whether pre-packaged or not;

(c) wrap flowers or potted plants;

(d) protect prepared foods or bakery goods that are not pre-packaged;

(e) transport live fish;

(f) protect newspapers or printed material left at a person’s residence or place of business;

(g) protect clothes after professional laundering or dry cleaning; or

(h) protect used tires taken off vehicles and placed in a person’s vehicle.

The regulations also do not limit or restrict the sale of bags, including plastic bags, intended for use at a person’s home or business, that are sold in packages of multiple bags.