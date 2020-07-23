Emergency physician services at the Bay d’Espoir Medical Clinic in St. Albans will resume 8:00 a.m Sunday, July 26.

Emergency services have been diverted from BDEMC due to the unavailability of physicians to provide this service, says Central Health.

Central Health has been successful in engaging two physicians, on a rotating schedule, to provide both 24/7 emergency services and day-time clinical services, based at BDEMC, for the residents of the Bay d’Espoir area, which encompasses six communities from Morrisville to St Alban’s.

All appointments will be coordinated through the office staff at the clinic.