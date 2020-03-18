Service NL has discontinued regular counter service at the Motor Registration Division in Mount Pearl and all Government Service Centres throughout the province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are asked to avail of Motor Registration Division services such as address changes, drivers’ licence renewals, vehicle renewals and Notice of Sale online at www.MyGovNL.ca.

Service NL will offer in-person services by appointment only and only for services not available online. Clients are asked to call 1-833-796-0610 or email mrd_info@gov.nl.ca.

For any Motor Registration Division services not currently available to residents online, clients can also submit their application and supporting documents by email to mrd@gov.nl.ca.

Written driver examination are available by appointment. All practical driver examinations (road tests) are suspended until further notice.

As a result of these restrictions, there may be delays in receiving documents through regular mail service. The Provincial Government has consulted with law enforcement agencies to advise of these changes and the anticipated delay in receiving documents by mail.