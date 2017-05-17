Helicopters were evacuating people from the central Labrador community of Mud Lake on Wednesday morning so they could escape flood waters from the Churchill River.

Roads into the community have been closed. Residents are being airlifted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay where the stadium has been set up to receive evacuees.

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay said on Twitter that it’s working with Fire and Emergency Services to monitor the Mud Lake evacuation. Evacuated residents need to register with the Red Cross at the Broomfield Arena, even if they have alternate accommodations.

Nalcor said it has not released water from Muskrat Falls and that the higher water levels are normal for this time of year.