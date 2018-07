A forest fire is burning in the area of Grates Cove and Old Perlican on the Avalon Peninsula.

The fire is threatening nearby cabins and officials say residents are being evacuated. The provincial duty officer says current estimates have the fire covering an area of one kilometre by half a kilometre.

Two ground crews were dispatched this afternoon, but the flames are in an area that is hard to access. So two water bombers have also been sent to battle the blaze.