Residential drop off at Robin Hood Bay will reopen on Monday, May 11 for bagged household garbage and metal only. It is phase one of a planned reopening for all services by the end of the month.

In a release news release from the City of St. John’s, the city says they expect that the number of visitors to this facility will be very high, and are advising residents to only make use of the drop off if necessary.

To control the expected number of visitors, the city is asking users of the site visit on the designated day based on the first letter of their surname:

MONDAY Surnames A-E

TUESDAY Surnames F-J

WEDNESDAY Surnames K-O

THURSDAY Surnames P-T

FRIDAY Surnames U-Z

Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours Thursdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for users with any surname that cannot make it during regular business hours. The site will remain closed on Saturdays.

Please note: