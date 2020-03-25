The City of St. John’s announced today that the Residential Drop-Off at Robin Hood Bay is closed to the public until further notice.

In a press release, the City said that the nature of the residential drop-off would have meant members of the public coming in close contact with one another.

It is yet another precautionary measure put in place by the city of St. john’s to stop the spread of COVID-19, yesterday the city shut down all parks and dog parks.

The Robin Hood Bay landfill site will remain open for commercial and municipal customers Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.