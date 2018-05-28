A 31 year-old male will appear in court today after attempting to evade Police during a traffic safety stop on Sunday. Shortly after 9 a.m. Corner Brook RNC initiated the stop with a speeding driver on Route 450 – O’Connell Drive. The man continued driving in the Curling area then stopped in a driveway on Tuma Avenue. The operator exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended after being located in a neighbouring backyard. The accused was arrested and charged with Flight from Police and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. He was discovered with a pair of Canada wide Driving Prohibition Orders at the time, as a result he was also charged with two counts of Driving while Disqualified. The male resident from Massey Drive will appear in court today.

