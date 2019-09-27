A resident of Newfoundland Drive in St. John’s is worried about the safety of his mail after the contents of his community mail box were exposed to the elements today.

The resident said he noticed the problem yesterday, but after a call to Canada Post the box was still open today. That has the resident concerned.

A representative with Canada Post says the mailbox door sometimes doesn’t secure after mail is delivered. When that happens, customers are advised to call the Canada Post or the police.