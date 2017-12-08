Researchers are developing new technologies to help clean up oil spills. C-CORE is building a tank to test oil spill responses and improve skimming technologies to recover oil. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.