Seventy-year-old Catherine Chant is luck to be alive today. This winter she was walking along Lincoln Road in Grand Falls-Windsor, when she collapsed with a heart attack.

Doctors say she wouldn’t have survived if not for three individuals who continued administering live-saving CPR for 15 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

On Tuesday night, Nicole and Tyrone Lush, along with Mike Perry were recognized for those efforts. All three were presented with the Canadian Red Cross Rescuer Award.