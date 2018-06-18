Rescuers are not holding out much hope for a minke whale that has been trapped in Harbour Grace for several days. A whale rescue group believes the while is grounding itself in preparation for death.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.