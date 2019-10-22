SHARE

The 60 foot sailboat, Salubrious, arrived safely in port in St. John’s around 4 am this morning.

The sailboat was on the way to Cape Breton when it ran into issues its main sail and engine on Sunday evening.

At the time, they were about 135 nautical miles outside of St. John’s, and called the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John’s for help.

Two people were onboard the Salurbrious, and had to stay on board throughout the entire tow – as sea conditions weren’t safe enough to transfer the passengers on to the larger Coast Guard rescue vessel.

