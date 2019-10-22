The 60 foot sailboat, Salubrious, arrived safely in port in St. John’s around 4 am this morning.

The sailboat was on the way to Cape Breton when it ran into issues its main sail and engine on Sunday evening.

It took almost 24 hours but the sailboat Salubrious made it safely to St. John’s. Two passengers on board reported an issue with their main sail and engine about 135 nautical miles outside the city yesterday. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/L8EIC8j9Kk — Beth Penney (@bethpenneyNL) October 22, 2019

At the time, they were about 135 nautical miles outside of St. John’s, and called the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John’s for help.

Two people were onboard the Salurbrious, and had to stay on board throughout the entire tow – as sea conditions weren’t safe enough to transfer the passengers on to the larger Coast Guard rescue vessel.