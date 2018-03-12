Team Gushue defended their Brier title Sunday night in Regina with a 6-4 victory over Alberta.

The Gushue rink, playing as Team Canada this year, will now go to Las Vegas to try to defend their world championship title. Skip Brad Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker dominated the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, posting a 12-1 record for the entire tournament.

Gushue also set a record this year for most victories by a skip at the Brier.

The championship means Team Gushue will return to next year’s Brier as Team Canada again, allowing Newfoundland and Labrador to send another team for the second straight year. Greg Smith’s team went 1-7 this year and Smith won the Brier sportsmanship award.