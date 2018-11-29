Renovations will start back up on the main entrance of St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The work will include the repair and extension of the sidewalk near the parking lot to improve accessibility and increase safety at the hospital.

The first phase of renovations will begin on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. and the second phase will begin on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 9:00 a.m.

Throughout the construction process, the sidewalk from the visitor parking lot to the main entrance will be closed with barricades. Signage will be posted and personnel will be on site to redirect patients and visitors.

During this time individuals requiring wheelchair access to the building should use the temporary blue zones or the day surgery entrance through the emergency courtyard off LeMarchant Road.