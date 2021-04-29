The provincial government and Indigenous leaders have agreed to pause the renaming of Red Indian Lake so more consultations can be held.

The province gave notice last week that it would introduce a bill in the House the name. Chief Mi’sel Joe had proposed a Mi’kmaq name — Wantaqo’ti Qospem — meaning Peaceful Lake. The move was part of a larger review of monuments and place names in the province, as well as talks that could see the remains of two Beothuk people returned to the land after they were stolen in the 19th century.

But the announcement received pushback from residents in the area who argued the new name should recognize the Beothuk.

The government and Indigenous leaders released the following statement Thursday:

The Provincial Government introduced notice last week in the House of Assembly to bring forth a Bill to rename Red Indian Lake. This occurred after discussions with Indigenous Governments and Organizations in the Province facilitated by the Premier and the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation.

We strongly believe that Indigenous place names contribute to the Reconciliation, diversity, inclusion, revitalization and strengthening of Indigenous histories, languages and cultures.

Renaming Red Indian Lake is but one of several topics in our discussions on the journey we have embarked upon towards Reconciliation. The Provincial Government, in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, is engaged in establishing a relationship that is founded upon respect, listening, and mutual understanding.

The proposal to rename Red Indian Lake has generated considerable comment. We believe that conversations about history, places, discrimination, and injustices will contribute to a greater understanding and awareness for everyone of the need for Reconciliation.

The road to Reconciliation is not always smooth. As Murray Sinclair, who served as Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said: “Achieving Reconciliation is like climbing a mountain — we must proceed a step at a time. It will not always be easy. There will be storms, there will be obstacles, but we cannot allow ourselves to be daunted by the task because our goal is just and it is also necessary for our children.”

We have reached the conclusion that it is necessary to pause and reflect on the name of Red Indian Lake. The Provincial Government and Indigenous Leadership have heard the desire of residents for consultation and Reconciliation.

Therefore, the Provincial Government and the Indigenous Leaders have agreed that the Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, the Honourable Lisa Dempster, will organize the means by which residents may have their views heard on this issue. These views will then be considered with respect to the renaming of Red Indian Lake.

The Provincial Government and the Indigenous Leaders are committed to honouring the Beothuk and actioning Reconciliation.

Signed:

Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister, Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation

President Johannes Lampe, Nunatsiavut Government

Grand Chief Etienne Rich, Innu Nation

President Todd Russell, NunatuKavut Community Council

Saqamaw Mi’sel Joe, Miawpukek First Nation

Chief Brendan Mitchell, Qalipu First Nation