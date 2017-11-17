Corner Brook RNC conducted a traffic safety stop shortly before 9:00 on Thursday morning. While speaking with the driver, a firearm was observed inside the vehicle. Following investigation the male resident of Hughes Brook was charged with unsafe storage of a Firearm. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

NOTE: It is important to store, transport and display guns safely to prevent accidents and deter loss or theft. Hunters and license holders are reminded to unload and lock all firearms. Regulations state they must be stored in the trunk or in a similar lockable compartment of a vehicle. At all times, it must be out of sight. Be safe!