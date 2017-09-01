Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Sheraton Friday for what’s known as the holiest Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha or “Feast of Sacrifice”.

Muslims around the world celebrate the “sacrifice” of the prophet Ibrahim worldwide. Muslims believe that Ibrahim’s faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail.

“We are all Muslim. We share the religion. But we come from different cultures,” says Dzejla Elezovic. “I come from Bosnia so my family celebrates a little differently than someone from the Middle East.”

Elezoic studies in Sherboke, Que., but flew home to St. John’s to celebrate with her family. She says special meals are a part of the ceremony, including a lot of sweets, like baklava (a rich, sweet, layered pastry).

The morning prayer service is so popular that the Muslim community hosted it at the Sheraton instead of the mosque. There are more than 2,000 Muslims in St. John’s and many travel back home to celebrate with their family here.

Today’s festivities coincide with the final rituals of Hajj. More than two million Muslims are completing a pilgrimage to a valley called Mina before coming together at Mecca, Islam’s most sacred site in Saudi Arabia.

For many Muslims the day is marked by remembrance for the many people suffering in the world.