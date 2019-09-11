It was 18 years ago today, planes across the globe were grounded as horrifying news spread, the Twin Towers in New York City had fallen.

Many can remember where they were when they heard the news, communities across the province prepared for re-routed planes with thousands of stranded passengers aboard.

The generosity of those in Gander and Appleton memorialized in the Broadway musical – Come From Away. Memorial services are being held today across the province.

We are in Gambo & Gander today, to share stories and remember that fateful day 18 years ago when kindness rose to the surface in a dark and frightening time. Remembering #911Anniversary Why youth here are working to keep those stories told, tonight on @NTVNewsNL #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Wqlmj1xNGG — Jodi Cooke (@Jodicookeskis) September 11, 2019

NTV’s Jodi Cooke will be in Gander this evening and NTV’s Colleen Lewis will be in Appleton to remember the day.