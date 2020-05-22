Beginning on June 1, the City of St. John’s will resume regular, bi-weekly recycling collection.

Yard Waste collection at the curb will also begin June 1, collection is bi-weekly on the same day as your recycling.

Residents are reminded that yard waste placed at the curb – including grass, leaves, soil, sod and small branches – must be placed in paper yard waste bags to be collected. All of the paper bagged yard waste will be composted on-site at Robin Hood Bay.

Residential Drop-Off

As of Monday, May 25, the Residential Drop Off at Robin Hood Bay will accept all forms of waste. Please note:

The Home Again Furniture donation program will not resume until further notice.

Household Hazardous Waste will only be accepted on Wednesdays.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Please maintain appropriate physical distancing of 2 m or 6 ft at all times and be patient as line-ups may be long.