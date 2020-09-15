A tentative agreement has been reached between the Provincial Government and the Canadian Merchant Service Guild.

Ferry users on the five intra-provincial ferry routes impacted by the labour disruption since Aug. 25 are advised that regular service ferry schedules are returning on Tuesday once ferry user committees have been notified More details will be provided Tuesday.

Details on ferry schedules, including departure times, and information on all ferry services, is available online or by calling 1-833-NLFERRY (653-3779).