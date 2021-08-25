Matthew Twyne has been denied bail.

36-year-old Twyne, was arrested just three months after being released from prison. He is accused of violating conditions of his release, which included a ban from parks and playgrounds.

In denying Twyne bail, the judge said the safety of the public, especially those under 18 need to be taken into account.

She went on to say that given Twyne’s past criminal activity, the balance of probability is that he will re-offend.

Twyne is charged with two counts each of failure to comply with a probation order and breach of probation and has nearly 100 convictions on his record.