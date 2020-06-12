Members of the Registered Nurses’ Union have voted to ratify a two-year contract extension.

“We are pleased to extend our contract and provide stability for our members, as well as our patients and the health care system in very uncertain times,” said Debbie Forward, RNU President. “I want to thank our members who took the time to vote.”

The two-year contract extension includes a 4 per cent salary increase and the extension of the no-layoffs clause for budgetary reasons. The contract runs until June 30, 2022.

Voting took place online from June 9 to 11. Of the 2,726 votes received, 85.7% per cent voted in favour of the new agreement.

The contract applies to approximately 5,300 RNU members.