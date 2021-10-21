The province’s regional health authorities will start offering free flu vaccination clinics Monday, Oct. 25. Residents can also get their shots through their family physician or local pharmacy.

Physicians can administer the vaccine to everyone, regardless of age. Pharmacists can administer the vaccine to people five years of age and older.

Appointments for flu shot clinics hosted by the RHAs can be booked online using the Public Health Immunization Booking website. Links to the website for each health authority can be found at www.timefortheshot.ca. People can also book an appointment by calling toll-free 1-833-951-3904. Walk-in appointments will be available in the coming weeks at a number of locations. Updates will be posted to the website regarding additional appointments and walk-in options, as the information becomes available.

Public health measures will be in place at the clinics to ensure the protection of those receiving their flu shots, as well as health care staff. Everyone will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask. Individuals are asked to bring their MCP card and wear short sleeves when they go to get their flu shot. Anyone who is self-isolating due to COVID-19 should book an appointment after their self-isolation period ends.

Residents should also be aware that both COVID-19 and flu vaccinations can be administered together. Beginning October 25, anyone who has not completed the full COVID-19 series can receive both vaccinations, COVID-19 and the flu vaccination, at the same time and location.

The RHAs will also be administering flu shots to the following:

Residents in long-term care homes; personal care homes and other residential care settings;

Home support clients who are unable to attend public flu clinics;

Individuals in correctional facilities;

In-patients in acute care hospitals and health centres; and patients in other acute settings such as some ambulatory clinics; and,

Clients admitted in mental health and addictions treatment settings.

Through the province’s publicly-funded vaccination program, approximately 235,575 people received the flu shot during the 2020-2021 season.