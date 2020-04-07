Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee is announcing that the Ice MeltErg Indoor Rowing Challenge and Health and Wellness Fair, originally scheduled to take place ‪on May 2, 2020‬, is cancelled.

The Boathouse at Quidi Vidi Lake, which was closed approximately three weeks ago, will remain closed until further notice.

The Regatta Committee, along with the Placentia, Harbour Grace and Corner Brook Regatta Committees will be delaying the start of the 2020 Rowing Season.

“We care deeply about the Regatta and want to protect the hundreds of participants, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, committee members and staff that make it happen,” said Bradley Power, President of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee. “We will open the boathouse only when it has been deemed appropriate to do so, and will provide updates and make an announcement regarding Regatta Day in the weeks ahead.”

The Regatta Committee encourages the rowing community to come together and help flatten the curve and reduce the risk of contracting this harmful virus by staying home.