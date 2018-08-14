Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson didn’t shed much more light Tuesday on why DFO cancelled a controversial salmon licence for the Five Nations Clam Group. Wilkinson was in St. John’s for the first time since DFO announced the cancellation last Friday, more than a month after it happened. Wilkinson says the process was cancelled after discussions with the proponent, but he could not reveal the reasons because of “commercial confidentiality.” NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.

