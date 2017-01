The closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Holyrood has been extended until Saturday.

The Department of Transportation and Works says another culvert needs to be replaced. The government had initially planned to re-open the highway on Thursday, but the extra work has pushed that to Saturday.

Service NL Minister Eddie Joyce cautioned that the re-opening could be delayed again if there are safety concerns. Traffic control in Holyrood has been extended to 8 p.m. nightly to help with traffic flow.