The RCMP say they are aware of a new email threat being circulated across Canada.

The email threatens to detonate a bomb if a ransom is not paid in the form of Bitcoin.

The RCMP is aware of email threats made today across Canada, in which an individual threatens to detonate a bomb if ransom is not paid in the form of Bitcoin. — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) December 14, 2018

Police are warning the public not to respond to the threat, and to contact your local police if you have received one of the emails.