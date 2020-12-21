The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Newfoundland and Labrador has received two separate complaints where private citizens in different areas of the province received unsolicited emails which, when opened, contained links to images of child sexual assault. Gander and Springdale RCMP Detachments and the RCMP-RNC Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Team are investigating.

Both emails were received on December 17, 2020 from the email address mail@aloette.me. The recipients opened the emails and followed the included directions, which resulted in them unwittingly being exposed to disturbing and graphic child sexual assault imagery.

Recipients of emails from mail@aloette.me are asked to contact their local police and to refrain from opening the emails. Police emphasize that there is a legitimate company which operates by the Aloette name. While the matters remain under investigation, there is no reason at this time to believe that the emails in question originated from that company.

Police encourage the general public to familiarize themselves with legitimate email addresses of those companies with which they do business. A company’s legitimate contact information can often be found on its official website. Email addresses which do not match exactly those on the official website may be fraudulent. Opening fraudulent emails could have computer viruses attached. Even worse, as illustrated in these cases, the recipient may be exposed to disturbing materials. Generally, such unsolicited emails should be deleted without being opened. With respect to emails received from mail@aloette.me, the RCMP asks that these emails be provided to police as part of the ongoing investigation.