Police are warning the public about a telephone scam that used a local RCMP phone number.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a complaint from a local woman on Oct. 29, who received a call from what she believed was a representative of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).The individual on the other end of the phone call said there was a warrant out for her arrest for tax evasion, and was asking the woman for $5,000 to avoid being arrested.

The scammer proceeded to make a 3-way call to the RCMP to advise that she would be making the payment. The woman then received an incoming call with the number matching the local RCMP number, where she spoke with a man who identified himself as an officer, and demand she pay the money or she would be brought to jail.

Later the woman received another call from a man saying that he was with CRA, and explained that she could make payment by purchasing Google Play cards.

RCMP are warning the public that this is a scam and say CRA would never accept payment in the form of a Google Play card or similar type of payment.To report what you believe to be a phone scam please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.