The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador warn residents of recent reports in this province of extortion targeting youth and vulnerable individuals.

This criminal scam, sometimes referred to as sextortion, begins with victims being lured into an online relationship through friend requests on Facebook. The friend request may appear to be from someone known to the victim or, in other instances, the victim accepts a friend request from an unknown person.

As the relationship builds, victims are encouraged to perform a sexual act on camera or take intimate photos of themselves and forward to the scammer. The victim then is threatened that the pictures or videos will be released to Facebook friends and family or uploaded to YouTube unless a sum of money is paid. In cases this week, amounts requested ranged from $2,500 to $5,000.

Police encourage parents to monitor internet usage of their children to help ensure they are not being targeted in this manner. Youth are encouraged to decline unknown friend requests and to not send nude pictures or videos to anyone.

As people who are victims of this crime may feel shame or embarrassment, police feel there may be unreported cases of this criminal activity. Anyone who has been a victim should immediately stop all forms of communication, not comply with the threats and contact the police.