On March 1, 2019, Police received a report of a child being approached by a male driver in Kippens, NL. The 11-year-old female was walking home from her bus stop on Maple Avenue when a blue four-door car pulled beside her. An unknown man then asked if she wanted a ride. He had orange hair and was wearing a hat. RCMP remind youth not to accept rides from unknown drivers and to report any suspicious activity. If you have information about the incident or vehicle in question please contact Police or Crime Stoppers.

-Advertisement-