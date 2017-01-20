RCMP warn fentanyl pills found on Burin Peninsula

Police on the Burin Peninsula are raising the alarm after pills containing fentanyl have been seen in the area.

The pills are marked with “oxy 10” but police say they contain the dangerous drug fentanyl. Fentanyl is a fast-acting opiate that is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 20-50 times more toxic than heroin.

Two milligrams of pure fentanyl, similar to two grains of salt, is enough to kill the average adult. Anyone who believes they may have come into contact with the drug should seek immediate medical attention.