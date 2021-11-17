The RCMP has taken over the investigation into two missing hunters near Lawrence Harbour, and is handling it as a missing persons case at sea.

The Canadian Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening it was ending the search for the two hunters. The search covered an area of 422 square nautical miles over three days involving multiple vessels and aircraft. The boat being used by the men was found overturned in the ocean, approximately four miles offshore, along with clothing and other personal items.

A Canadian Coast Guard Vessel remains in the area continuing to assist the RCMP in the recovery effort. Air assets are being co-ordinated by the RCMP with support from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.