Police say they stopped two excessive speeders in Deer Lake and New-Wes_Valley within the the last two weeks.

On Aug. 6, a 38-year-old driver was stopped for speeding by RCMP Traffic Services West on the TCH near Flat Bay Junction West. Officers observed the man passing a semi trailer truck reaching speeds of 160km/h in a 100 km/h zone. His vehicle was impounded and licence suspended.

On Aug. 16, a 26-year-old driver was stopped for speeding by New-Wes-Valley RCMP. Officers were travelling south bound on Route 320 between Trinity and Hare Bay when an SUV crested a hill and was clocked at 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The eight-seater SUV, which was a rental vehicle, was carrying six other occupants. The driver’s licence was suspended.