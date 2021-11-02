The RCMP has launched a criminal investigation into the possible cyberattack affecting IT systems in the province’s health care sector.

The force released a statement Tuesday saying it was contacted by the Department of Health and Community Services about the ongoing IT outage that began Saturday. Eastern Health and Central Health are only providing emergency services through Wednesday, with thousands of non-emergency appointments cancelled.

“The RCMP has initiated a criminal investigation that will draw upon specialized units within the RCMP with expertise in cyber threats,” the RCMP said in a statement. “No other information can be provided at this time.”