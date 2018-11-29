RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are celebrating the career of Police Service Dog Charlie, who is retiring after seven years on the job. A purebred German Sheppard from the RCMP breeding program, he was born for the job and has had many successful searches. Charlie began his career in Thompson, Manitoba in 2011 and was posted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay in December 2015. He will now enjoy retired life with Cpl. Jason Muzzerall as part of the family. Charlie is looking forward to swimming, playing fetch, spending time on the couch, and enjoying his favourite snack, bacon.

-Advertisement-