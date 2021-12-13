The RCMP in Holyrood and Bay Roberts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Matthew Scott of Conception Bay South, who is wanted for a number of violent criminal offences.

Scott has been actively evading police and a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court on Dec. 7. He is wanted in relation to the following charges:

Aggravated assault,

Assault with a weapon,

Unsafe storage of firearms,

Unlawful possession of a firearm,

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine,

Break and enter,

Impaired driving,

Flight from police,

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Possession of property obtained by crime,

Failing to attend court,

and multiple breaches of court order.

If you have any information on the current location of Matthew Scott, please contact Holyrood RCMP (709-229-3892), Bay Roberts RCMP (709-786-2118), or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips atwww.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.